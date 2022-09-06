A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site under Barangay Culiat's health center offers booster shots in Quezon City on Sept. 5, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — While the number of fully vaccinated Filipinos has reached some 72.6 million, those who have received the first booster remain lagging, according to data from the health department.

Under the "PinasLakas" campaign, the government set a target of giving 23 million Filipinos a booster jab. But only 2.2 million have received an additional shot since the program was launched in July.

Cumulatively, 18.2 million Filipinos have received their first booster, while 2.3 million have gotten a second one.

Meanwhile, vaccination statistics show that almost 9.9 million adolescents ages 12 to 17 and 4.7 million children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated. This comes after the Commission on Higher Education scrapped the vaccination requirement for students and teachers joining face-to-face classes, a move supported by the DOH and other health experts.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Rontgene Solante also backed the go signal for unvaccinated individuals to attend face-to-face classes.

"Mababa na ang classification natin sa mga regions in terms of number of cases. More regions are in a lower risk classification," he said in a public briefing.

(Our regions are in a low risk classification in terms of the number of cases.)

Higher education institutions tallied high vaccination rates at 77 percent among students and 90 percent among personnel, he added.

"Pangatlo, this age group is not the high risk vulnerable population kung magka-COVID man,” Solante said.

(Third, this age group is not the high risk vulnerable population if ever they contract COVID.)

Meanwhile, case trends in the country continue to show signs of improvement with Luzon on a decline and Visayas and Mindanao on a plateau. The number of severe and critical admissions is also showing a slow decline in terms of trend.

Cases from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 were 10 percent lower compared to the week prior at 17,145.

Forty cases had either severe or critical infection, while 354 deaths were also logged. But the DOH noted that only 108 of the deaths occurred between Aug. 22 and Sept. 4.

The country’s health care utilization stayed at low risk with an occupancy rate of 29.3 percent for non-ICU beds and 23.5 percent for ICU beds.

Solante urged the public to continue adhering to health protocols. While he recognizes that people are now concerned about the opening of the economy, it should still be balanced with sound public health.

“Lahat naman tayo gustong maka-recover ang economy, lahat tayo gustong makatrabaho ang mga tao. But at the expense na we have to balance yung protection ng tao, ma-maintain natin by following health protocol and at the same time continue booster vaccination,” Solante said.

(We all want the economy to recover, we want people to get back to work. But we have to balance the protection of the people.)

