Storm signals 1, 2 raised in more areas as Jolina intensifies

Photo from PAGASA

MANILA - More areas in the Philippines were placed under storm signal numbers 1 and 2 as weather disturbance Jolina intensified into a tropical storm on Monday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Jolina was last located 95 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph, while moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 over the following areas due to likely damaging gale-force winds brought by the storm:

• Eastern Samar

• Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Laoang, Catubig, Las Navas, Pambujan)

• Northeastern portion of Samar (Matuguinao)

It also hoisted TCWS No.1 in the following areas due to expected strong winds:

• Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, Naga City, Milaor, Pili, Minalabac, Bula, Balatan, Nabua, Bato, Iriga City, Buhi, Baao, Ocampo, Sagñay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, San Fernando)

• Catanduanes

• Albay

• Sorsogon

• Biliran

• Eastern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Dulag, Julita, Mayorga, Macarthur, Abuyog, Javier, La Paz, Burauen, Calubian, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Kananga, Ormoc City)

• Eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan)

• Rest of Samar

• Rest of Northern Samar

• Dinagat Islands

• Siargao Islands

• Bucas Grande Islands

Photo from PAGASA

According to PAGASA, Jolina will move generally northwestward parallel to the east coast of the country until it makes landfall over the Northern-Central Luzon area by Thursday morning.

It will then move westward while traversing over the Northern- Central Luzon area and may re-emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday evening, the agency said.

The storm is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday morning but not before it reaches its peak intensity of 85 kph by Wednesday, said PAGASA.

Jolina may bring moderate to heavy rains, at times intense rains over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Sorsogon within the next 24 hours while moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over the Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas, the weather bureau said.

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, PAGASA warned.

The agency also said Jolina might bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. Mariners of small seacrafts were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

