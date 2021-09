MAYNILA — Umarangkada na nitong Lunes ang pagbabalik ng voter registration sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), tulad ng Metro Manila.

LOOK: As of 6AM, the line of people for voter registration is already long outside the COMELEC office in Quezon City.



Voter registration resumes this Monday after COMELEC gave its green light to resume in MECQ areas.



Eligible voters can register until Sept 30. | @JervisManahan pic.twitter.com/OjW03Jks5o