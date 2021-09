Courtesy PHIVOLCS

MANILA - A magnitude 4.9 quake rocked Davao Occidental on Sunday night, the state seismology bureau said.

The quake’s epicenter was traced 247 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental province, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

It was tectonic in origin with a depth of focus of 9 kilometers.

No damage nor aftershocks were expected due to the earthquake, Phivolcs said.