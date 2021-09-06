House OKs bill seeking to ban child marriage

Children enjoy a playground in Marikina City on July 20, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Voting 196-0-2, the House of Representatives on Monday approved on final reading House Bill 9943 which seeks to ban child marriage in the country.

According to the bill's congressional fact sheet, early, forced and arranged marriages between minors — or children under 18 years of age, and between an adult and a child will be outlawed.

An informal union or cohabitation outside of wedlock between an adult and a child or between children will also be deemed illegal.

Those who will be found guilty of causing, fixing, facilitating or arranging a child marriage will be slapped a fine of of not less than P40,000.00.

If the perpetrator of the crime is an ascendant, parent, adoptive parent, step-parent, or guardian of the child, he or she will be fined at least P50,000 and will lose parental authority.

Those found guilty of performing or officiating a child marriage will be given the penalty of prision mayor in its maximum period and a fine of at least P50,000, in addition to perpetual disqualification from office if the person is a public officer.

An adult caught in cohabitation with a minor outside of wedlock will also be slapped with the penalty of prision mayor in its maximum period and at least P50,000 in fines, in addition to perpetual disqualification from appointive or elective office.

The measure mandates the following government offices to implement its provisions:

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Council for the Welfare of Children

Department of Health

Department of Education

Department of the Interior and Local Govemment

Department of Justice

National Economic and Development Authority

Commission on Population and Development

Philippine Commission on Women

Commission on Human Rights

National Commission on Muslim Filipinos

National Commission on Indigenous Peoples

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, an author of the measure, believes the bill will make child brides relics of the past.

“The country’s adverse situation is due to the practice of child marriage by Filipino Muslims and indigenous peoples, in addition to co-habitations outside wedlock or illicit live-in unions involving adult men and young girls, which the bill now proscribes," Lagman said.

He said the concept of “child marriage” must be revised to include cohabitation outside of wedlock between children, and between adult men and underage girls because they have the same adverse consequences of child marriages.

”Enactment of the enabling law is assured because the Senate has already approved its counterpart bill prohibiting child marriage.”

Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago welcomed the approval of the House.

“Now that we have more and more knowledge about the detrimental impacts of Child, Early and Forced Marriage (CEFM) as it remains to be a traditional or customary practice in many places just because it has happened for generations, it's time to challenge and end it," Elago said.

Oxfam Pilipinas Country Director Lot Felizco said the development "is a big win for children's human rights and their well-being."

"This will greatly lower the incidences of children being forced to marry early and against their will. With the prevention of child marriages, more children will be protected from exploitation and abuse, will have more opportunities for education and more spaces to thrive," added Felizco.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.

The Senate last year approved a bill that criminalizes child marriages in the Philippines.

Under the higher chamber's "Girls not Brides bill," any person who will force or allow a minor to get married will face fines or imprisonment.

