MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday recorded 279 new Delta variant carriers, including 5 in the Bangsamoro, confirming that all regions in the Philippines are now infected with the more virulent COVID-19 strain.

Of the 367 samples sequenced on September 3, 75 percent or 279 cases were found to be infected with the Delta variant, the DOH said in a statement.

Of these new 279 Delta variant cases 245 are local cases, 21 are returning overseas Filipinos, while 13 cases are currently being verified, the agency said.

The 245 local Delta cases were found in the following regions:

- 51 in the National Capital Region

- 17 in Ilocos

- 17 in Cagayan

- 24 in Central Luzon

- 35 in Calabarzon

- 9 in Mimaropa

- 19 in Bicol

- 3 in Western Visayas

- 5 in Central Visayas

- 14 in Eastern Visayas

- 1 in Zamboanga

- 22 in Northern Mindanao

- 10 in Davao

- 5 in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

- 13 in Cordillera Administrative Region

"Based on the case line list, 2 cases are still active, 8 cases have died, 267 cases have been tagged as recovered, while the outcome of two cases are being verified," the DOH said.

"All other details are being validated by the regional and local health offices," it said.

The DOH said the confirmed number of Delta variant cases in the Philippines now stands at 2,068.

Last month, the DOH said the Delta variant has been detected in all regions in the Philippines, except the Bangsamoro.

But the new sequencing results confirm the World Health Organization's earlier pronouncement that the Philippines is experiencing a community transmission of the Delta variant, which is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the Philippines.

Aside from the Delta cases, the Philippine Genome Center also found 29 Alpha variant carriers, 28 Beta variant patients, and 13 others who were infected with the P.3 variant.

The DOH reminded the public to continue its "strict adherence to the minimum public health standards as a crucial support to vaccination efforts to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 and its variants."

The confirmation of new Delta variant cases comes shortly before the national government announced that it would loosen the community quarantine restrictions in the capital region even if hospitals are nearly full in all Metro Manila cities, except the capital.

