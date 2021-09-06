MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) opened Monday its Oplan Balik Eskwela 2021 Public Assistance Command Center (OBE-PACC) to respond to issues and concerns of the public regarding the upcoming school opening.

In a statement, DepEd said the public may reach the command center by phone calll, text message, email, and social media.

"Walk-ins will not be allowed as part of the health protocols enforced to ensure the protection of the health and safety of involved personnel," the statement read.

"Regional and division command centers are also set up nationwide to assist in disseminating and clarifying DepEd policies, programs, projects, and processes for SY 2021-2022."

Classes in public schools will open on Sept. 13.

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, the assistance center has received 122 issues and concerns, mostly about enrollment (assistance in online enrollment and query on the process of transferring students from private to public school), and school policy and operations (completion of requirements for transfer to another school or promotion to next grade level, and outstanding balance in private schools).

Most of the concerns were raised via Facebook (50 percent), email (32 percent), and phone call (16 percent).

The DepEd said the public may reach the OBE-PACC thru the following:

Telephone (Area code: 02)

8636-1663, 8633-1942

8638-7529, 8638-7530

8638-7531, 8635-9817

8634-0222, 8638-8641

Text/Call

0919 456 0027 (Smart)

0995 921 8461 (Globe)

Email: depedactioncenter@deped.gov.ph

Facebook: DepEd Philippines

Website: www.deped.gov.ph

The assistance center will be open until Sep. 17.

