MANILA - Hospitals in Bukidnon are at full capacity after it recorded 2,900 active cases last week, its provincial health office said Monday.

It has recorded some "15 to 16" Delta variant cases in 2 major cities and 4 towns, said provincial health officer Dr Guido Tabios.

The surge began six weeks ago as active COVID-19 cases in the provinced reached 1,000, Tabios added.

"The main problem talaga is yung occupancy rate ng hospitals namin kasi yung hospitals na tumatanggap ng COVID patients, 'yung COVID-dedicated beds at full capacity," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The main problem talaga really is the occupancy rate of our hospitals because their COVID-dedicated beds are at full capacity.)

"The problem is punuan talaga kasi may waiting list sa hospitals. Yung waiting list umaabot ng 50 to 100."

(The problem is they're really full, they have a wiating list that reach 50 to 100.)

State insurer PhilHealth has also yet to pay hospital claims filed last year, Tabios said.

"'Yung main COVID referral hospitals, yung PhilHealth claims nila hindi pa nababayaran last year. Supposedly ang binabayad ni PhilHealth napupunta sa maintenance and operation ng provincial hospitals namin," he said.

(The PhilHealth calims of our main COVID hospitals have yet to be reimbursed. Supposedly these are used for maintenance and operation of our provincial hospitals.)

"It will really help kung nababayaran ng PhilHealth ang claims ng hospitals namin (if PhilHealth reimburses our hospitals' claims)."

The province needs to be "more aggressive in contact tracing and prevention" such as the implementation of minimum public health standards, Tabios said.

"I think we really have to escalate our quarantine status para ma-limit ang mobility ng aming constituents otherwise baka magcollapse ang healthcare system namin," he said.

(I think we really have to escalate our quarantine status to limit the mobility of our constituents. Otherwise our healthcare system might collapse.)

The province as of Sunday has 1,112 active COVID-19 cases out of a total 18,798 infections, according to health department data.