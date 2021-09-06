Customs agents seized 4.98 kilograms of extracted shark teeth misdeclared as plastic components for fashion accessories at Cebu-Subport of Mactan last week.

A Bureau of Customs report said the parcel was opened after the parcel's x-ray image raised suspicions.

A Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources representative confirmed the contents of the parcel were shark teeth and not plastic components as declared. No Import Permit was issued by the BFAR for the importation, records show.

Acting District Collector Charlito Martin R. Mendoza immediately issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the shipment.

“The Subport ensures that regulated goods are released only when covered with proper permits and clearances. The importer in this case did not secure a permit from the BFAR prior to the importation and intentionally misdeclared the goods to get away with it. We remind our importers and their representatives to properly declare their goods, and secure the necessary permits and clearances, to prevent seizures,” said Mactan Port Collector Gerardo A. Campo.

The seized articles will be disposed of in accordance with existing customs laws and regulations after undergoing seizure and forfeiture proceedings.