Magnitude 6.4 quake jolts Davao Occidental

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2020 11:47 PM | Updated as of Sep 07 2020 12:13 AM

MANILA (UPDATE) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted Davao Occidental on Sunday, the state seismology bureau said.

The tremor struck 26 kilometers southeast of Don Marcelino town at 11:23 p.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 143 kilometers, according to Phivolcs. 

The earthquake was felt in the following areas:

  • Intensity V - General Santos City; Mati City
  • Intensity IV - Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Koronadal City
  • Intensity III - Kidapawan City

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

  • Intensity V - Alabel & Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City
  • Intensity IV - Koronadal City, & Tupi, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani
  • Intensity III - Gingoog City
  • Intensity II - Bislig City
  • Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro City

The tremor is not expected to cause damage but aftershocks are expected.

