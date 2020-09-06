Magnitude 6.4 quake jolts Davao Occidental

MANILA (UPDATE) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted Davao Occidental on Sunday, the state seismology bureau said.
The tremor struck 26 kilometers southeast of Don Marcelino town at 11:23 p.m., state seismologists said.
It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 143 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.
The earthquake was felt in the following areas:
- Intensity V - General Santos City; Mati City
- Intensity IV - Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Koronadal City
- Intensity III - Kidapawan City
The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:
- Intensity V - Alabel & Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City
- Intensity IV - Koronadal City, & Tupi, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani
- Intensity III - Gingoog City
- Intensity II - Bislig City
- Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro City
The tremor is not expected to cause damage but aftershocks are expected.