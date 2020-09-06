DFA reports 1 new COVID-19 case among overseas Filipinos; total now at 10,117

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,117 on Sunday, with 1 new additional case recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,075, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,284 of those infected have recovered, and 758 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery, and no new fatality on Sunday.

Weekend reports from PH Embassies and Consulates record only one new confirmed COVID-19 case, no new recovery, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad in the Asia and the Pacific region. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/kXJitfxSKG — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 6, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 308 in the Asia Pacific, 269 in Europe, 2,334 in the Middle East and Africa, and 164 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 237,365 people. The tally includes 3,875 deaths, 184,687 recoveries, and 48,803 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News