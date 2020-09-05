BOC turns over P60 million worth of smuggled fireworks to PNP

Courtesy of Bureau of Customs

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Saturday said it turned over some P60 million worth of smuggled pyrotechnics and firecrackers to the Philippine National Police (PNP) for destruction.

The items were transferred to the custody of PNP's Firearms and Explosives Office in Barangay Pinagbayanan, Taysan town, Batangas on Thursday, the bureau said in a statement.

The shipments were consigned to Stellent Corp. and Grinder Stone International Trading.

The bureau said the 12 containers were previously alerted and seized for having been mis-declared and abandoned by the consignees after they failed to produce import clearances from the police.

The importations violated Republic Act 7183, which regulates the sale, manufacture, distribution of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, it added.