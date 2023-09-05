MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard expects a significant decrease in the number of stranded passengers and long lines outside ports during inclement weather, following a revision to an existing guideline which totally prohibits all types of sea vessels from going to sail once wind signal number 1 is hoisted in the port of origin, travel route and destination.

Capt. Jomark Angue, Deputy Chief of Coast Guard Staff for Maritime Safety Services, explains that following an assessment, the existing policy has greatly affected the economy and livelihood especially those living in island municipalities.

“Whenever there is a cancellation of voyage, kilo-kilometro ang haba ng sasakyan , kargamento and ang daming pasahero ang stranded sa mga passenger terminal. So na-realize ng government na 'yung ganong set-up, malaking kawalan sa ekonomiya, hanap-buhay at abala sa mga mananakay sa mga barko,” he said.

“Ang problema kasi, kapag walang biyahe ang barko, even the basic needs and commodities, hindi nakakarating doon sa mga island municipalities natin and island provinces. So nakita natin na malaki ang epekto nito dahil binagyo na nga sila, wala pa silang mabiliing pagkain.”

After collaborating with state weather bureau PAGASA, Angue says setting sail even if signal number 1 is hoisted will now be allowed following certain conditions.

“Meron nang certain areas na pinapayagan kapag typhoon signal number 1. Ito 'yung mga nasa main supply route na tinatawag and short distance voyages. So kahit na may typhoon signal number 1, may mga klase ng barko na pwedeng payagan, depende sa laki ng barko at depende sa characteristics ng ruta na dadaanan,” said Angue.

The PCG has identified main supply routes in Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas Southern Tagalog Northern Mindanao, and Eastern Mindanao where sailing despite signal 1 will be allowed. Also allowed are short distance voyages within special areas.



However, these voyages will not follow regular schedules but rather only during day time when visibility is optimum so as not to expose vessels and their passengers to danger.

Angue added that in some instances, even if signal number 1 has been hoisted in an area, the effects of the weather system have yet to be felt.

“By this policy, mas magiging flexible tayo. Siyempre hindi naman isasantabi ang safety ng pasahero, barko at cargo,“ he said.



For RORO vessels to push through with its voyage, it cannot carry its normal capacity. It also cannot carry dangerous cargo, and exceed 75% of its authorized cargo capacity.

For passenger and cargo vessels, capacity will also be reduced with passengers required to wear life jackets prior departure and until disembarkation at the port of destination.

The PGC says the policy will be constantly monitored, assessed and revised should the need arises.

