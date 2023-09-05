PCG allays fears about Cebu oil spill

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard allayed public fears of another catastrophic oil spill as it responded to a tugboat that sunk off the coast of Naga, Cebu.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said Tuesday they have deployed personnel to observe and conduct oil spill prevention measures after 8,600 liters of diesel and 1,200 liters of lube oil leaked out of the tugboat.

The cause of the sinking and subsequent spill was a hole in the boat’s hull.

“Nagkaroon ng butas yung barko at hindi na nila narecover yung water na pumasok sa barko at eventually lumubog ito. Nag-abandon ship at lumubog yung barko. So we’ll check kung ano ang responsibility ng may-ari dahil lumubog ang barko. Kung ito ay dahil luma na ang barko, hindi pa natin alam. We’ll check pa,” he said.

Balilo said they are focusing more on the containment and absorption of the lube oil.

“Yung lube oil kasi kumbaga solid oil siya. Kahit na kokonti siya dapat marecover. Ang effect naman nito hindi ganon katindi. Yung diesel oil, hindi tayo masyadong nangangamba because as we always way, it would dissipate under the heat of the sun.”

Aside from containing the oil spill, they are also working hard to minimize its effects on navigation.

The PCG is currently coordinating with the tugboat’s owners to know what transpired in full and whether or not they are liable for damages.

