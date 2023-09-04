MAYNILA - Kinumpirma ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) sa budget deliberation ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) at ng mga attached agencies nito ang pagpapalawig ng 1-taon sa validity period o bisa ng mga driver’s license na apektado ng temporary restraining order (TRO) na inisyu ng isang korte laban sa delivery at pag-proseso ng plastic ID cards.

Ito ang naging “commitment” ni LTO chief Asec. Vigor Mendoza II, sa naging pagtatanong ni House Senior Deputy Minority Leader at Northern Samar Rep. Paul Daza.

“Because of a pending TRO or cases with the LTO perhaps the public with renewing their driver’s license there’s no reason why you can’t just make it one-year. I’d like to confirm with the LTO that they will agree with and some members to go ahead and allow one-year renewal of those driver’s licenses that cannot be renewed at this point because of the pending case…can I confirm that with the LTO Asec. Mendoza?”

“Yes sir, we confirm the one-year extension,” sagot ni Mendoza.

Ikinatuwa naman ito ni Rep. Daza na nagsabing maituturing itong “good news” ng publiko lalo na ng mga motoristang makikinabang dito.

Una nang nag-isyu ng TRO ang Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 215 at inatasan ang LTO na pansamantalang itigil ang kontrata sa Banner PlastiCard, kaugnay sa 5.2 million plastic cards.

Umabot ng mahihigit 12 oras ang budget deliberation ng House Committee on Appropriations sa panukalang 2024 budget ng DOTr at ng mga attached agencies nito bago ito naaprubahan sa committee level ng Kamara na nagkakahalaga ng mahigit P214 bilyon.

