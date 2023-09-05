'Ineng' maintains strength, remains far from PH landmass

PAGASA image

MANILA — Tropical depression Ineng maintained its strength as it continues to move away from the Philippine landmass, the state weather bureau said Tuesday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Ineng was last located 1,020 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 55 kph.

Tracking generally northeastward or north northeastward while gradually intensifying throughout forecast period, it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday night or Wednesday as a tropical storm.

There is no wind signal hoisted at this time.

However, the enhanced southwest monsoon will continue to bring gusty conditions over the following areas not under any wind signal, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds:

Batanes

Ilocos Provinces

the western portion of Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

With Haikui [local name: Hanna] expected to degenerate into a remnant low over mainland China and Ineng forecast to move north northeastward away from the country, the southwest monsoon is forecast to weaken within the week.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms may prevail over Batanes, Abra, Apayao, Cagayan and Isabela, due to the trough of Ineng.

Monsoon rains may also prevail over Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan, while Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos region, Benguet, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro may experience occasional rains.

The rest of Luzon may likewise experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, while the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA has also warned of possible flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

