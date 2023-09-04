'Ineng' develops in extreme N. Luzon

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

A low pressure area east of extreme Northern Luzon has developed into tropical depression Ineng, weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 4 a.m., the center of tropical depression Ineng was estimated based on all available data at 925 km east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Packing 45 kph winds and gusts of up to 55 kph, Ineng is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass. Tracking generally northeastward or north northeastward while gradually intensifying throughout forecast period, it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday night or Wednesday as a tropical storm.

There is no wind signal hoisted at this time.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will continue to bring gusty conditions over the following areas not under any wind signal, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds:

Batanes

Ilocos Provinces

the western portion of Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Kalayaan Islands

Lubang Island

Romblon

With Haikui expected to degenerate into a remnant low over mainland China and Ineng forecast to move north northeastward away from the country, the southwest monsoon is forecast to weaken within the week.