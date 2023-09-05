‘Ineng’ accelerates, to exit PAR by Wednesday

RAMMB/Himawari-8 imagery

MANILA — Tropical depression Ineng (international name: Yun-yeung) accelerated northward as it remains far from the Philippine landmass, the state weather bureau said late Tuesday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Ineng was last located 1,175 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 70 kph.

Tracking generally northeastward or north northeastward while gradually intensifying throughout forecast period, it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday morning or afternoon as a tropical storm.

There is no wind signal hoisted at this time.

However, the enhanced southwest monsoon will continue to bring gusty conditions over Batanes and Ilocos provinces, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds.

With Haikui (local name: Hanna) expected to degenerate into a remnant low over mainland China and Ineng forecast to move north northeastward away from the country, the southwest monsoon is forecast to weaken within the week.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the habagat will bring significant amount of rains in the next three days.

From Tuesday night to Wednesday night, the Ilocos region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales and Bataan may experience between 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall.

The Ilocos region and Zambales are also expected to continue experiencing heavy rains until Thursday night.

PAGASA has also warned of possible flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

