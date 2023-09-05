MANILA — The former policeman in a viral road rage incident in Quezon City last month previously faced multiple complaints for alleged violence, threats, and intimidation, a barangay official said on Tuesday.

Wilfredo Gonzales, who brandished a gun during an argument with a biker on August 8, was the subject of earlier blotter reports for allegedly strangling and shooting two individuals, hurling expletives, and threatening some residents, according to Quirino 3-A Chairman Vergilio Dela Cruz.

Dela Cruz listed the incidents during a Senate committee hearing, where Gonzales, a resident of his barangay, was present.

Sen. JV Ejercito said Gonzales was named in 10 blotter reports, the oldest filed in 2018.

In one report, Gonzales allegedly instructed a motorcycle rider seeking medical assistance from authorities to move his vehicle, Dela Cruz told lawmakers.

"Humingi siya (motorcycle rider) ng pasensya, bigla na lang daw siya sinakal... Ayon sa nakasulat, si Mr. Wilfredo, ito ang sumakal. Tapos nalaglag yung cellphone ng tao. Nabasag 'yung cellphone," he added.

(He apologized but was suddenly strangled. Based on the statement, Mr. Wilfredo strangled this person until this person's phone dropped and cracked.)

In another incident, Gonzales allegedly issued threats after asking who was monitoring the barangay CCTVs.

"Nagsabi [siya] sa tao na sino ang nagmo-monitor ng CCTV sa barangay. Galit na patanong at may mura," the barangay chairman said.

"Sinabi, 'pag natiyempuhan ko 'yan, patay yan,'" he added.

(He asked who was monitoring the barangay CCTV. He was angry and used expletives. He said, 'If I see that person, he is dead.')

Ejercito lamented the blotter reports and noted that in March 2001, Gonzales had served as a whistleblower on drug recycling at the Philippine National Police (PNP) and was even commended by a judge for his courage.

Explaining his side, Gonzales said he experienced trauma and faced "trumped up cases" such as theft and coercion, after being a whistleblower.

He also described the blotter reports as "made up."

Questioned by Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on an incident in which he allegedly shot someone, the former policeman said, "'Yung nabaril ko, nag-amok siya, adik."

(The person I shot was a drug user.)

"Marami talagang ibinato sa akin na kaso mula nang mag-whistleblower ako kaya ang pag-unawa ninyo ang hinahanap ko," he said.

(There were many cases filed against me after I became a whistleblower. That is why I am asking for your understanding.)

Gonzales was a policeman for two decades before he retired in 2016. He was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2017 due to grave misconduct, after he whipped out a gun during a separate altercation.

During the Senate hearing, he addressed his dismissal from the police force and said he was exonerated.

"Exonerated ako noong na-dismiss ako. Hawak ko ang authenticated copy. Sa PNP exonerated ako," he said, crying.

(I was exonerated when I was dismissed for that case. I have the authenticated copy. I was exonerated at the PNP.)

Dela Rosa, a former police chief, said he should raise his concerns to the National Police Commission as these should be discussed on a separate forum.