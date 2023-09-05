Workers carry the exhumed remains of an alleged drug war victim at the Manila North Cemetery on September 17, 2021. Several remains were exhumed today after the leases on their graves expired. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) committed to the House Appropriations Committee that it will communicate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) its intention to cooperate in its investigation on the alleged extra judicial killings under former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

CHR chairman Richard Palpalatoc gave the commitment during the interpellation by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman.

"We congratulate you for such declaration. It's a bold statement. May we know what is the extent of the cooperation you intend to give to the ICC?" Lagman said.

"The extent of the cooperation of the Commission on Human Rights with the ICC would be limited to the mandates of the office... [We will] probably provide evidence that were already gathered by the Commission on Human Rights in the previous investigation. But since we do not know yet the details of the case filed in the ICC, we don't know yet what data," Palpalatoc replied.

Palpalatoc answered in the negative when Lagman asked if they have been in touch with the ICC on their intention to cooperate, and if they have been in touch with the Department of Justice.

Palpalatoc answered affirmatively when Lagman reminded him that the CHR position challenges the official position of the government which is to end all engagement with the ICC.

According to the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department, the total proposed budget allocation for the CHR for 2024 will amount to P1.02 billion.

New appropriations constitute P971.2 million or 95.5 percent of the proposed budget.

The remaining P45.9 million or 4.51 percent will be spent on automatic appropriations. The aggregate amount means a P21.3 million reduction from the 2023 budget.