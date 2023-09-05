Bullied cyclist appeals for tougher law on bike lanes: 'Dapat irespeto nila'

Bike communters wait to cross the road, moments before the inauguration of the Metro Manila Bike Lane Network in Roxas Boulevard, Manila on July 27, 2021. The 313-kilometer bike lane aims to give bike commuters safer roads and includes 12 cities of the National Capital Region, namely Pasig, Marikina, Quezon City, Caloocan, Manila, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Makati, Pasay, Las Piñas, Parañaque and Taguig. George Calvelo/ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Cyclist Allan Bandiola, who an ex-policeman slapped and terrorized with a gun in a road rage incident in August, appealed on Tuesday for a tougher law on bike lanes to make other motorists "respect" their right to the road.

Although putting up bike lanes and other infrastructure for active transport is part of Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, there is currently no law enforcing their use.

Some local governments in Metro Manila have removed or have neglected to maintain bike lanes that were put up during the pandemic lockdowns, according to transport reform advocacy group Alt Mobility PH.

"Lagyan nila ng pangil ng batas 'yung bike lane. Dapat irespeto nila. Kasi kung nirerespeto 'yung bike lane, wala pong papasok don eh," said Bandiola during the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing led by Sen. Bato dela Rosa.

The hearing was prompted by resolutions seeking a probe into the viral video showing ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales slapping and pointing a gun at Bandiola over a traffic altercation at Mabuhay Rotonda last August 8.

Bandiola said he might have triggered Gonzales' anger when he tapped the latter's vehicle when it strayed into the bike lane.

But Dela Rosa and Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano both agreed that Gonzales was at fault.

"Hindi mo kasalanan yun... Iba yung nang-inis ka lang na tinapik mo sya, iba sa survival mo kasi... Kailangan matuto rin ang drivers at publiko," Cayetano said.

Dela Rosa meanwhile applauded Bandiola for appearing before the Senate panel.

"You are representing the whole biking community na nakatikim ng pambu-bully ng mga four wheels na sasakyan. You are not only fighting for yourself. Hindi lang to para sa'yo, tulungan mo din kapwa mo," Dela Rosa said.

Pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS) last week released survey results showing that the number of Filipino households using bikes for any activity rose to 36% or 10 million this year, with many of them cycling to save on fares and boost their health.

In January this year, Sen. Raffy Tulfo filed a bill to institutionalize bike lanes in local governments.

