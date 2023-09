BuCor says more than 2,800 'kubols' dismantled in Bilibid since crackdown

The New Bilibid Prison in this photo taken on November 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gregorio Catapang, Jr. said Tuesday that 2,812 cubicles or “kubols” have been dismantled in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) since the bureau started its crackdown in late August.

“So ang ginawa natin tinanggal natin lahat ng dingding para kita sila and then, hopefully, malagyan na rin natin ng CCTV para sa ganon nakikita natin kung ano ang ginagawa nila even if they are inside their cubicles or kubol,” Catapang said.

Catapang said the crackdown in 13 buildings in NBP will help BuCor keep Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) safe and secure.

“Ngayon monitored natin at kita na sila, hindi na sila puwedeng gumawa ng illegal activities, pagsusugal o illegal trading ng mga illegal drugs or whatever,” Catapang said.

The crackdown was conducted weeks after a gang fight inside NBP escalated to a shooting that left an inmate dead and several others injured.