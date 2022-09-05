Valenzuela cop accused of raping daughter of live-in partner

A police officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly raping the 9-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in Valenzuela city, authorities reported Monday.

Valenzuela OIC police chief Col Salvador Destura Jr. said the suspect is facing 2 counts of statutory rape.

Based on the investigation of the VCPS Women’s and Child Police Desk (WCPD), the incident happened at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, inside the house of the suspect.

The victim told the police she was “repeatedly sexually abused” until her mother woke up.

“She was awakened after her hand was grabbed by suspect and placed it inside his underwear purposely to touch his private part. With this, the victim removed her hand but the suspect placed his hand inside the victim's lower garments then repeatedly sexually abused her,” Destura cited.

“When the victim was about to get up to switch on the lights and reveal the ordeal to her mother, the suspect prevented her from doing so and threatened her by saying 'wag ka maingay, kapag nalaman ng mommy mo bubugbugin ko sya,” Destura added.

But at around noon of the same date, the victim told her mother about the incident, who immediately sought the assistance of the police from one of the city's substations.

Authorities immediately arrested the suspect, who was assigned at the same station.

“Si corporal ay naka assign sa sub station —. Nang nalaman namin, pinuntahan agad ng tropa. Alam niya may kasalanan siya, hindi na siya nanlaban pa,” Destura said.

During an interview with the victim at WCPD office, the victim further revealed that the incident was not the first time he sexually abused the victim.

According to Destura, the suspect, who moved in with the victim’s family in May, had raped the victim on “several occasions.”

“Noong una ng July and naulit ng September,” he stated.

He continued: “Nangyayari ito 'pag yung nanay wala sa bahay. Tapos tinatakot niya yung bata para hindi maka-sumbong sa nanay.”

Medical examination of the victim meanwhile showed “indications of blunt force penetrating trauma.”

The suspect joined the PNP in 2014 and has been assigned in Valenzuela since 2016.

He is currently in the custody of the Valenzuela PNP and is slcheduled to undergo a drug test.

“Subject for drug test pero prior to that, may rundown sa station monthly, they are unannounced, and wala pa siya record,” Destura noted.

According to Valenzuela Mayor Wes Gatchalian, he will closely monitor the case to ensure justice will be served.

“I do not tolerate mga ganito, being a father. Tutukan namin ito. Sabi ko kailangan gawin ang kailangan para mabigyan ng hustisya,” Gatchalian said.

The mayor also assured he will tend to the necessary needs of the victim amid the ongoing legal battle.

“We will give all the necessary services para mapangalagaan ang victim and pamilya. This is a traumatic situation for the victim, we will make sure all social services ay mabigay natin,” he said.

“We will be providing basic needs nila: shelter, food. Nag-aaral din siya. The city will take care of all the needs of the victim,” he added.

According to Gatchalian, he has already instructed the city health and CSWD to provide counseling and psychological services to the victim.

Destura also urged other survivors of sexual abuse to seek help from authorities— even if the perpetrator is a cop.

“Nanawagan ako sa may mga related cases na hwag maatubili lumapit sa kapulisan. This is part of malasakit program, yung internal cleansing. Yung police na nagkamali, police din ang aaresto,” he said.

