MANILA — A special vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be carried out on Sept. 26-30, with the government aiming to administer at least 5 million booster shots, the Department of Health said Monday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the inoculation will be conducted simultaneously nationwide, focusing on regions with low vaccine coverage.

"We have computed na kung tayo po ay magkakaroon ng intensive effort during this campaign, we can be able to achieve at least 5 million to 21 million," she said in a press briefing.

The DOH is already in talks with local governments, medical societies and stakeholders for the special week of vaccination.

The Philippines rolled out its vaccination program against the coronavirus in March 2021, more than a year since it logged its first COVID-19 case.

On July 26 this year, the government launched "PinasLakas," with hopes of administering 23 million shots by Oct. 8 or within the first 100 days of the Marcos administration.

So far, over 2.25 million out of 23 million eligible people have received the first booster shots, and only 26,6268 senior citizens out of the 1.07 million target have been vaccinated under the "PinasLakas" campaign.

In total, more than 72.6 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the tally, 18.2 million have received their first booster dose while 2.3 million have gotten their second booster shots.

