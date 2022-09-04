MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,321 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health (DOH), raising the country's total to 3,891,418.

Forty-nine new deaths were also added, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 62,011.

Active cases stood at 24,067, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,805,340, with 1,713 new recoveries added Sunday.

Of the newly reported infections, 813 are from Metro Manila.

From Aug. 22 to 28, the country recorded a daily average of 2,752 coronavirus infections, which is 19 percent lower compared to the previous week's, the DOH said Monday.

Of the total cases reported that week, 110 were severe and critical.

A total of 807 or 10.5 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition as of Sunday, said the DOH.

Up to 635 or 24.9 percent of 2,551 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied.

At least 72.6 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 18.1 million have received their booster shots.

