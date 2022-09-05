HONG KONG - Naglunsad ng webinar na “The Philippines as the Next Hyperscaler Hub in APAC - Opportunities for Investments and Partnerships” ang Philippine Trade and Investment Center sa Hong Kong o PTIC-HK sa pakikipagtulungan ng Philippine Consulate General Hong Kong o PCG-HK at ng Philippine Board of Investments o BOI noong August 24, 2022. Layon ng programa na isulong ang Pilipinas bilang susunod na hyperscaler centre sa Asia Pacific.

Itinampok sa online event hosted by PTIC-HK Vice Consul (Commercial) and Commercial Attaché Atty. Roberto B. Mabalot, Jr. ang mga opisyal ng Pilipinas at mga lider ng nangungunang hyperscaler firms sa HK at PH na dinaluhan ng 127 registrants mula sa iba-ibang foreign companies na interesadong palakihin pa ang kanilang negosyo sa Pilipinas.

Webinar panelists sa “The Philippines as the Next Hyperscaler Hub in APAC - Opportunities for Investments and Partnerships” noong August 24, 2022 sa Hong Kong

“In recent years, the Philippines attracted some well-known global hyperscaler and data centre giants to enter the country ...This is excellent evidence to prove that the Philippines has superior environment for hyperscaler activities and data centre operations in the APAC region,” sabi ni Consul General Tejada sa kanyang opening remarks.

Highlight ng webinar ang malaking oportunidad para sa mga investor na mamuhunan sa Pilipinas sa sektor ng hyperscalers at data centres. Ang hyperscaler at data centres ay mga pasilidad na nagsasagawa ng global computing at network services at infrastructures. Binigyang diin ang kapasidad ng Pilipinas na maka-access sa foreign content; ang malaking market ng mga Pilipino sa paggamit ng mobile phone connections at internet; ang umuunlad na digital at economic profile at lumalagong business market sa bansa kabilang na ang suporta ng gobyerno.

(L) Consul General Tejada | (R) DTI Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual

Binanggit naman ni Department of Trade and Industry o DTI Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual ang matibay na posisyon ng Pilipinas sa post-pandemic recovery na nagdulot ng kasiglahan sa trade, investment at industry sector maging ang mga polisiyang sumusuporta sa high-technology companies tulad ng hyperscalers and data centres.

Para sa iba pang impormasyon, maaaring mag-email sa PTIC-HK: hongkong@dti.gov.ph.