Padilla seeks revival of joint oil exploration talks with China

MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla on Monday raised the need to relax the "environmental and economic" provisions of the 1987 Constitution as he pushed for new oil exploration talks with China on the West Philippine Sea.

According to Padilla, certain laws and the Constitution itself prevent the Philippines for partnering up with other countries in exploring untapped resources.

In a privilege speech delivered during Monday’s session, Padilla said he trusts Marcos Jr. to deal with the country's territorial issues.

“Para sa akin, hindi lang dapat pag-aralan kundi simulan na ang pakikipag-usap sa kabilang panig patungkol sa joint exploration. Tiwala po ako sa ating mahal na Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na hindi niya pababayaan ang soberanya at ang ating Saligang Batas,” he said.

The West Philippine Sea, according to Padilla, has around 0.8 billion to 5.4 billion barrels of oil, and another 7.6 trillion to 55.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Bulk of the reserves, he added, are situated in Recto (Reed) Bank.

Padilla said going back to the negotiating table is a must for the country’s interest

One way to avoid any conflict, he said, is to avoid including the issue of “sovereignty” in the agenda.

Padilla’s speech was referred to the Senate committees on foreign relations and energy for deeper deliberation.

The Duterte administration canceled talks on oil and gas exploration with China, citing Constitutional limits.

Last month, one of China's ministers said the country hopes it can continue discussions with the Philippines to pursue oil and gas explorations in the South China Sea.

—Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

