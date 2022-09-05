No truth PH using expired COVID-19 boosters: DOH

A health worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — There is no truth to allegations that the government uses expired COVID-19 vaccines as booster shots, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, manufacturers extended the shelf life of some coronavirus jabs.

"Whatever we are distributing now sa ating mga communities, these are vaccines within expiring dates," she told reporters.

"Ibig sabihin, mabisa pa ho 'yung bakuna. Safe pa rin siya dahil nakapag-extend tayo ng shelf life. So, wala pong katotohan na nagbibigay tayo ng expired na bakuna."

Extending the shelf life of vaccines, Vergeire explained, also goes through a "stability study".

Since the vials couldn't be returned to manufacturers after they have stopped manufacturing vaccines, some labels bearing the expiration date were not changed.

Vergeire said they instead asked for certificates from manufacturers showing the extended shelf life of the jabs. The certificates are being shown to the public in vaccination sites.

As of Sept. 4, more than 72.6 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of the figure, almost 18.2 million have received their first booster dose while more than 2.3 million have gotten their second booster shots.

