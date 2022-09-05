Ejercito: Same old names tagged in agri smuggling

Sen. JV Ejercito. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)

MANILA — The names of suspected smugglers in the country seem unchanged, based on the list seen by Sen. JV Ejercito from then Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

“I think some of those... andun sa listahan nung nilabas ni SP (Sotto) back then. I think these are the same people. Those who are involved, yung smugglers, protectors. So, mukhang may mga common names. Sila-sila pa rin,” the senator said.

Those involved in smuggling activities appear to be relentless in pursuing their illegal business because they have the connections to pay people, Ejercito said.

“It’s really about time that we look into these SRA (Sugar Regulatory Administration) officials, DA (Department of Agriculture) officials, BOC (Bureau of Customs) officials, doon sa mga talagang nagkulang. Di nga lang nagkulang, mukhang nagbulag-bulagan," he said.

Ejercito believes there is a need to amend the Anti-Smuggling Act of 2016 and should include punishing Bureau of Customs, Sugar Regulatory Administration and Department of Agriculture officials and/or personnel who would be found sleeping on their job.

The penalty coverage, he said, must also cover other government agencies, given the gravity of smuggling effects in the country’s economy.

Ejercito is among the authors of the Anti-Smuggling Act of 2016.

“Dapat may makulong, kasi this goes with every government agency. Parang hindi na natatakot. Walang natatakot makalusot, walang natatakot mangurakot. Kasi wala namang natutuluyan. Kailangan talaga may makulong dito eh para magtanda,” the senator said.

Ejercito meantime hints his dissatisfaction over the Senate’s observance of its “oversight function” to monitor the implementation of the Anti-Smuggling Act.

“I’m hoping that our oversight function will be established. Dapat (itong) i-revive. Dapat maging active, para mabantayan ang mga batas na ito in line with the President’s direction or directive na dapat magkaroon ng food sufficiency,” he said.