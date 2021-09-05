Vice President Leni Robredo. Courtesy: Office of the Vice President

After a COVID-19 exposure that led to 14 days of self-quarantine, Vice President Leni Robredo will be back in office starting Monday, she said.

“Last day ko ngayon (sa quarantine). Makakalaya na ako bukas,” Robredo said in her weekly radio program on Sunday.

Robredo was exposed to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. She and her staff have been working from home since.

The Vice President said if there is one important advice she’d like to give the public, it’s this: Do not eat together.

“Kasi kung kumakain nang sabay-sabay, doon nagkaka-hawahan eh, kasi tinatanggal mo ang mask eh,” she said.

This would prevent transmission within the workplace or small groups, she said.

"So sa amin, halimbawa may birthday, merong nagdadala ng pagkain, ilalatag lang ang pagkain na parang may buffet table... kaniya-kaniyang kuha. Pero ang kainan, kaniya-kaniyang opisina. Babalik sa lamesa niya o maghahanap ng isang sulok na walang kasabay kumain," shared Robredo.

She said her office had been implementing measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission, and she believes these have so far kept them from implementing a workplace lockdown.

“One and a half years na tayo (on community quarantine lockdown). So far, may nagpo-positive sa amin. Pero kadalasan, nakukuha sa labas (ng opisina).”

