Fire hits part of National Archives office in Manila

MANILA - The office of the National Archives of the Philippines in Manila City caught fire before dawn Sunday, affecting some computer sets and documents although no casualty was reported, fire authorities said.

The agency, which serves as a repository of archival and historical documents and takes the lead in records management, is located at the 6th floor of the PPL Building along UN Avenue.

C/Insp. Anna Rizza Celoso, public information officer of the Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region, said the blaze, the origin of which is still being determined by investigators, started around 1 a.m., and was put out after two hours.

Responders had to use a platform aerial ladder to reach the upper levels of the building, and break some windows for them to gain entry and also allow smoke to get out.

Opisina ng National Archives of the Philippines sa Maynila, nasunog nitong Linggo ng madaling-araw. Hindi pa tukoy kung ano ang mga nadamay na dokumento | via @jekkipascual



pic.twitter.com/UpTjYA6cTW — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 4, 2021

"Kapag high rise 'yan, gamit natin platform aerial ladder para maabot natin ang sunog sa mataas na lugar, especially yung hindi natin basta basta mapapasok," said Celoso.

(If it's a high rise facility, we use the platform aerial ladder so we can reach the fire in the upper level, especially if it's not easy to gain entry.)

"Na-size up nila yung sitwayson na pwede sila magbutas dun para puwede sila magpalabas ng usok sa butas na iyon. Iyong isang purpose din po kung kailangan nila pasukin ang isang building," she added.

(They were able to assess the situation for them to make a hole so the smoke can get out, and for them to also gain entry into the building.)

The fire reached second alarm.

Two units were affected, and some computer sets and documents, the nature of which are still unknown, were destroyed, according to Fire Insp. Leo Andiso.

The estimated cost of damage is P800,000.

No one was hurt as nobody was in the office at the time of the incident.

The BFP reiterated its reminder to the public to regularly check the electrical wiring and appliances in offices and residential areas.

"Bago matulog, bago iwanan ang building, bago iwanan ang opisina, i-unplug po natin lahat ng appliances," Celoso said.

(Before going to sleep, before leaving the building, before leaving your office, make sure to unplug all appliances.)

RELATED VIDEO