DFA: 347 more distressed OFWs arrive from UAE

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said 347 Filipinos from Dubai arrived in Davao City on a chartered flight on Saturday.

This brought the total number of repatriated OFWs from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to 6,230 since the start of the pandemic.

The special chartered flights were paid for using the department’s assistance to nationals (ATN) fund.

“The latest arrival concludes the DFA’s efforts to alleviate the situation of distressed Filipinos in the UAE. Between June and September, the DFA launched fourteen special flights and managed to bring home thousands of our kababayans home,” Undersecretary Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said in a statement.

“At this juncture, I wish to convey our thanks to the UAE for the assistance extended to our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and our Consulate General in Dubai. Both our posts worked tirelessly to ensure the success of our repatriation efforts.”

Upon arrival, the repatriates were assisted by representatives of DFA's regional consular office in Davao, as well as the Davao One-Stop Shop.

All passengers were tested upon arrival as part of health and safety protocols. They tested negative at least 48 hours prior to their departure from the UAE.

The repatriates will undergo stringent facility-based quarantine and will be subjected to further RT-PCR testing for COVID-19.

FROM THE ARCHIVES