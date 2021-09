A 14-yr-old girl died after being trapped during an hour-long fire that hit her family’s house at a subdivision in Pulanglupa 2, Las Piñas this morning, the city BFP said. 📸:Talon 5 Rescue pic.twitter.com/xuxfuYtZw3

MAYNILA - Na-trap sa loob ng kanyang kuwarto ang isang 14-anyos na dalagitang namatay nang masunog ang kanilang bahay sa Bgy. Pulanglupa Dos, Las Piñas City Linggo ng umaga.

Tanging isang bahay sa Acacia St., Camella Homes Phase 5 subdivision ang natupok sa apoy na sumiklab bago mag-alas-8 ng umaga.

Ayon kay SFO1 Mar Fajardo, officer-in-charge ng arson investigation ng Las Piñas City fire station, nagmula ang apoy sa isang bedroom sa unang palapag ng bahay.

The fire began at a bedroom on the house’s ground floor, Las Piñas BFP said. The girl was sleeping at the 2nd floor.



Her parents & grandmother were able to flee. The father told firefighters the fire was already too big when he tried to return for her.



📹:BFP Las Piñas pic.twitter.com/bHuvJ8sLxZ