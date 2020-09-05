Quezon City logs 285 new coronavirus cases; total now 12,980

MANILA - Quezon City on Saturday reported 285 new coronavirus infections, pushing its tally to 12,980.

Of the caseload, some 2,458 are considered active cases, the city government said in its latest bulletin.

The novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, has killed 442 in the city, up by 4.

Those who were cleared from the disease stood at 10,080 after 170 new recoveries were reported.

To date, Barangay Batasan Hills has recorded the most coronavirus infections with 548, followed by Commonwealth (422) and Pasong Tamo (366).

The city has placed 55 Serrano Laktaw in Doña Aurora and 5 Col. Salgado in West Kamias under special concern lockdown due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.