Police to monitor social media for COVID-19 protocol violations

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield has ordered all police commanders to monitor social media for violations of quarantine protocols, the group said in a statement Saturday.

These include drinking sessions and other forms of celebrations posted by netizens through their social media accounts.

“The social media are full of photos and evidence of hardheaded people deliberately violating the quarantine protocols. These can be used as pieces of evidence to warn, to fine and to summon the people concerned in coordination with the barangay officials concerned,” said Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Commander of the JTF COVID Shield.

Eleazar said that those who caught engaging in drinking sessions could face additional charges, especially if there is an existing liquor ban in their respective communities.



He also appealed to netizens to assist the PNP in running after violators of quarantine protocols, even if those involved are police officers.



PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan earlier vowed to impose utmost disciplinary action on any officer be caught violating protocols.



“I will see to it that everybody who imposes or implements the law shall be disciplined and should also follow the law that they are implementing,” PNP Chief, General Cascolan said.