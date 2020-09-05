LOOK: Vico Sotto leads blood letting drive in Pasig

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto leads the blood-letting activity in Plaza Bonifacio. Mayor Vico Sotto’s Facebook page

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto led the city's blood-letting drive on Friday, donating his own as he called on others to support the campaign.

“Napakasakit mawalan ng mahal sa buhay dahil sa kakulangan ng dugo sa blood bank,” Sotto said on his Facebook page.

(It is very painful to lose a loved one due to short supply of blood at the blood bank.)

The mayor lamented that fewer people have been donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. And despite the city's regular blood-letting drive, many are still apprehensive about it.

“Because of this, we are stepping up our blood-letting drives. Dapat mauna tayong mga kawani ng pamahalaan,” he said.

(We, as government employees, should lead.)



Sotto was joined by City Administrator Jeron Manzanero, City Health Officer Dr. Joseph Panaligan and Pasig City General Hospital Director Dr. Paulo Roman Castro Jr.

The drive will run every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Plaza Bonifacio.

“Kung malusog po tayo at kaya natin, mag-donate po tayo!" he said.

(If you are healthy and can do it, let's donate.)