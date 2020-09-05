DFA: Filipinos abroad with coronavirus now at 10,116

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (red), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The number of overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19 reached 10,116, with 3 new cases reported Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Coronavirus deaths among Filipinos abroad also climbed to 758, with 1 new fatality from the Middle East and Africa region, the DFA said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, those who have recovered from COVID-19 was up by 9 to 6,284 cases, the agency added.

"Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 62.12 percent of the total confirmed cases, while those who are under treatment saw a slight decrease to 30.39 percent," the DFA said.

"Meanwhile, the percentage of fatalities among COVID-19-affected Filipinos abroad saw a slight decrease to 7.5 percent."

To date, some 3,074 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 307 in the Asia Pacific Region, 269 in Europe, 2,334 in the Middle East and Africa and 164 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 234,570. The nationwide caseload includes 3,790 deaths, 161,668 recoveries and 69,112 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News