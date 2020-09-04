Coronavirus recoveries in Quezon City near 10,000

MANILA - Quezon City on Friday recorded 111 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recovered patients in the city to 9,910.

The city government said in its latest COVID-19 bulletin that 12,695 cases have been documented in Quezon City, of whom 2,347 are still active or recovering.

The coronavirus death toll in the city went up to 438 after 6 new fatalities were logged.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,818, followed by District 3 (2,223) and District 1 (2,162).

District 6 has 2,008 infections, while District 2 has 1,752 and District 5 with 1,732.

Quezon City officials earlier placed certain areas under 14-day "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.

The areas placed under lockdown were:

55 Serrano Laktaw, in Doña Aurora

68 Iriga St. in San Isidro Labrador

26 Simoun St. in San Isidro Labrador

5 Col. Salgado in West Kamias

As of Friday, the Philippines has logged 232,072 coronavirus cases, 67,786 of whom are active.

The total number of recoveries is at 160,549 while the death toll has gone up to 3,737.