2 more House of Representatives employees infected with COVID-19

MANILA - Two more employees of the House of Representatives have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), an official said Saturday.

House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said this brings the total number of active cases to 13.

“The first is an employee assigned at the Oversight Committee who last reported for work on Sept 1 and 2,” Montales said.

The employee decided to have herself tested after experiencing chills, colds, and loss of smell.

Montales said the second employee is from the Information and Communications Technology Service who last reported for work on August 24 and 26.

“He underwent testing after developing fever, body malaise, cough, and loss of smell,” he said.

Both, he said, are not close contacts of any confirmed case in the chamber.

Montales said contact tracing is ongoing.