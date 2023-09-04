Typhoon Hanna exits Philippine area of responsibility

Typhoon Hanna has exited the Philippine area of responsibility as of 8 a.m. Monday and is now threatening Taiwan, weather bureau PAGASA said.

Taiwan woke up Monday to toppled trees, floods, and persistent rainfall after Typhoon Haikui made landfall on the island and swept overnight across its central mountain ranges.

It had initially appeared to leave the island, but made a second landfall early Monday morning in southwestern Kaohsiung, before it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm.

There were no reports of deaths, but destruction was seen in coastal Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan where the storm directly hit the day before.