Tulfos, other solons file anti-road rage bill

MANILA -- ACT CIS Representatives Erwin Tulfo, Jocelyn Tulfo, and Edvic Yap have filed House Bill 8991 or their own version of an anti-road-rage bill.

Benguet Rep. Eric Yap and Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Tulfo are also listed as co-authors of the bill entitled “An Act penalizing Acts of Road Rage and for Other Purposes,” of the “Anti-Road Rage Act.”

The solons cited as reason the recent incident of road rage that went viral as it involved an ex-cop who pulled a gun on a biker.

In a privilege speech on Monday afternoon during the plenary session, Erwin explained that their bill enables the government to act as complainant in the absence of a private complainant.

"Minsan po kasi ay natatakot na magsampa ng kaso ang mga biktima lalo na’t kapag nalaman nila na maimpluwensya o makapangyarihan o armado ang umagrabyado sa kanila," Tulfo said.

"The government should take over in filing cases against these menaces in our society even if their victims show no more interest in attaining justice," Tulfo added.

The bill also proposes that any person who engages in road rage, which results in death, shall be imprisoned for 6 to 12 years and a fine of not less than P250, 000 but not more than P500,000 exclusive of all the damages incurred, at the discretion of the court.

Last August 2022, San Jose Del Monte City Rep. Rida Robes filed her own proposal to penalize acts of road range through House Bill 1511.

That bill has been pending in the committee on transportation.