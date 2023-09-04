MANILA - The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) has vowed to be more careful in issuing statements that link church people to the communist movement.

The NTF-ELCAC made the statement after the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs joined its executive committee.

A number of church people have been red-tagged or linked to communist organizations by the NTF-ELCAC in the past, including activist nun Sis. Mary John Mananzan.

Asked if the formal partnership will lead to fewer church people being red-tagged, NTF-ELCAC Executive Director Ernesto Torres, Jr. made no promises.

“Siguro suffice it to say na kami sa gobyerno we are also committed and we will take our best effort to be more careful in issuing out statements against individuals or organizations, makakaasa po kayo na pag tayo ay nagbanggit ng isang bagay tungkol sa isang organisasyon o tao ay meron po malalim tayong pinaghahawakan,” Torres said.

CBCP Public Affairs Committee Executive Secretary Fr. Jerome Secillano noted that with the Episcopalian Commission on Public Affairs of the CBCP joining the NTF-ELCAC, there will be better coordination in case church people are subjected to red-tagging.

“Hindi lang iyon ang motive namin na maiparating sa kanila na o Usec. Jun nireeredtag ang mga pari namin, hindi lang ganun, we also would like to emphasize in the execom na yung human rights at human lives, mahalaga po itong components eh because I think ano ang simbahan, ito ang kanyang talagang pinakamalaking advocacy,” Fr. Secillano said.

Amid criticisms that a church body joined the NTF-ELCAC, both the government and the CBCP appealed to the public to be more prudent.

The NTF-ELCAC also noted that the executive order signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte that led to the creation of the anti-communist body required the presence of two representatives from the private sector.

Torres said aside from the religious sector, the NTF-ELCAC will invite a representative of the business sector.

“In good faith ang mga pag-uusap namin so I just hope the pulbic will be very prudent in their comments kasi ang gusto natin magkaroon tayo ng ibang perspective sa pakikipag-engage,” Torres said.

Fr. Secillano said the presence of the CBCP body in the NTF-ELCAC will also provide “ethical and moral” perspective to the anti-insurgency efforts of the government.

“Kung meron mang halimbawa na pwede magpaalala, paalala ang ginagamit kong word, ay palagay ko kami iyon,” Fr. Secillano said.