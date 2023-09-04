MANILA — Airlines have canceled several flights on Monday, September 4, due to unfavorable weather.
Rainy weather persists in parts of Luzon as Typhoon Hanna continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.
Hanna is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.
As of 7:50 a.m., the following flights have been canceled.
Philippine Airlines (PR)
• PR 334 Manila-Xiamen
• PR 335 Xiamen-Manila
Xiamen Airlines (MF)
• MF 819/820 Xiamen-Manila-Xiamen
Cebu Pacific (5J)
• 5J 311 Taipei-Manila