LIST: Flight cancellations on September 4 due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2023 08:57 AM

Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Aug. 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File
MANILA — Airlines have canceled several flights on Monday, September 4, due to unfavorable weather.

Rainy weather persists in parts of Luzon as Typhoon Hanna continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Hanna is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

As of 7:50 a.m., the following flights have been canceled.

Philippine Airlines (PR)
• PR 334 Manila-Xiamen
• PR 335 Xiamen-Manila 

Xiamen Airlines (MF)
• MF 819/820 Xiamen-Manila-Xiamen

Cebu Pacific (5J)
• 5J 311 Taipei-Manila

