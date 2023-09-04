Intel fund ng Coast Guard, P 10 milyon lang kada taon

MAYNILA - Naungkat sa pagdinig ng Committee on Appropriations ng House of Representatives ang panukalang budget ng Department of Transportation ang tinatanggap na intelligence funds ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) na isa sa mga attached agencies ng kagawaran.



Sa pagtatanong ni Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop, inamin ni PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu na ang taunang budget lamang nila para sa inteligence funds simula pa noong taong 2010 ay nagkakahalaga ng P10 milyon.



“Since 2010, the intelligence fund of the Coast Guard is only about P10 million - 10 years since 2010,” sabi ni Abu.



At para makasunod sa utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na bantayan ang West Philippine Sea, sinabi ni Abu na humihiling sila sa kongreso ng mas malaking pondo para dito na nagkakahalaga ng P144 milyon.



“In fact to be more responsive in complying to the directive of the President at least to ensure our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, the Coast Guard has requested a budget for intelligence fund amounting to P144 milion,” sabi ni Abu.

KAUGNAY NA ULAT

Watch more News on iWantTFC