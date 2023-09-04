DOH reports 780 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

Healthcare workers from different health institutions in San Juan City receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine contains components that provide superior protection against both the original strain and the newer omicron variant to reduce the risk of serious diseases, hospitalization, and mortality caused by COVID-19. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Health on Monday said it logged 780 new COVID cases from August 28 to September 3.

The daily average COVID-19 cases is now 111, which is 3 percent lower than the previous week, the DOH said.

Of the new cases, the health department said 10 patients were in severe or critical condition.

The DOH data also showed that 5 deaths were verified the past week. None of the deaths occurred during the August 21 to 27 period.

As of Monday, the Philippines had 2,685 active coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, some 4.110 million Filipinos have contracted the virus, while 66,667 cases led to deaths.