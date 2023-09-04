DBM already processing release of fuel subsidy

Mang Willy, a jeepney driver washes his hands after cleaning his vehicle at a terminal in Sta. Ana, Manila on March 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Monday said it is already processing the release of the fund for the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) fuel subsidy for public transport.

"We are already processing the request as of today," Maria Celia Abogado of the DBM Bureau in charge of the DOTR told lawmakers during the agency's budget briefing Monday.

The DOTR is getting P213.7 billion in new appropriations for 2024.

The subsidy for MRT-3 amounting to P6.1 billion is also in this budget.

Around 1.3 million public transport drivers and operators are expected to receive fuel subsidies from the government to help them cope with the rising prices of gasoline and diesel, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) had said earlier.

LTFRB earlier targeted to distribute the fuel subsidy before the end of August.