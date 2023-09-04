Amid Ondoy fears, some QC residents remain in evacuation center

An emergency response team uses a rescue boat to help transport residents along a flooded road in Quezon City, on August 31, 2023. Rolex dela Pena, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA - Despite some improvement in the weather, 76 families remain at the Barangay Silangan evacuation building in Quezon City on Monday.

According to Barangay Chairman Wilfredo Cara, many of the families voluntarily evacuated and have been staying at the evacuation building since August 31, at the aftermath of Typhoon Goring.

All of the families were from riverside settlements in Tagumpay Extension, Jubilee Phase 5 and 6, and Bona Extension.

Sixty-year-old Elia Alota said she had to secure the safety of her daughter and her 8-month-old grandchild.

When she saw the river rising, she packed up some clothes and went straight to the evacuation building.

According to Alota, flooding brings back their family’s trauma from Ondoy, where she lost her husband.

“Hindi na namin siya nahanap…pag nakita namin tumataas na umaalis na kami, mahirap pag may bata,” she said.

Rosalyn Sol and her family also need no prodding to evacuate, since she is also an Ondoy survivor.

“Lagi akong kinakabahan hanggang ngayon tumanda na ko,” she said.

The families of Elia and Rosalyn are among the first to use the barangay’s evacuation building which has yet to be inaugurated within the month.

Cara said it was opened a littler earlier than scheduled but they are thankful for having the facility.

The local social welfare office also supplied the food needs of the evacuees.

“5 floors po ito…kaya niya up to 5,000 families…yung school po kasi dati nagrereklamo laging may nasisira,” Cara explained.

As of 1:30 p.m., the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported no flooding.