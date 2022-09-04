Pope Francis leads beatification of Pope John Paul I

The Vatican has beatified Pope John Paul I on the drizzling day of September 4th, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Vatican time (4:30 p.m. Philippine time).

Despite the rain, thousands of Catholics gathered at St. Peter’s Square to witness the beatification, where Pope Francis declared him as “Blessed Pope John Paul I”.

The Blessed Pope’s portrait was also revealed.

The miracle of healing for a child’s deathly illness was credited to him after a priest prayed to him for her healing.

Beatification is the second stage of the 3-stage process of canonization or sainthood.

Blessed Pope John Paul I was known to be the “Smiling Pope” for being friendly. He was elected Pope in 1978 at age of 65.

He led the Roman Catholic Church for just 33 days before dying suddenly from a heart attack, according to reports.

According to Vatican News, his beatification “dispels suspicions surrounding his unexpected death after the briefest pontificate in modern history”.

After the mass, Pope Francis was seen shaking hands with the cardinals including former Manila Archbishop and member of Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of Sacraments Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who he shared a brief conversation with before he was ushered in a wheelchair to his Pope Mobile.