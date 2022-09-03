Police probe angles in shooting of lawyer, son in Cebu

Mandaue Police are looking into three angles in the ambush of a lawyer and her son on Thursday night in Cebu province.

Atty. Karen Quinanola-Gonzales and her son were shot unidentified assailants while inside their car along H. Cortes St. in Mandaue City.

Both sustained gunshot wounds but survived. The lawyer was hit on the nape while the son was hit on the back. They are now in stable condition.

P/Lt. Col. Frank Oriol, Deputy Director for Operations of the Mandaue City Police Office, said motives are possibly related to the victim's work as a lawyer.

“One is her work handling cases, second as an employee of the Cebu Ports Authority and third, maybe personal grudge,” said Oriol.

Quinanola-Gonzales is a manager of the Business Marketing and Development Department of the Cebu Port Authority. She is also accepting clients on the side for her private practice.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu Chapter has offered a P50,000 reward on the identity of the assailants.

“We should not allow shooting incidents to be a common fare in the news. The usual statement denouncing or condemning an attack done to any person, after the initial dismay of learning of the senseless harm done, will not cut it,” their statement read.

The chapter also said their security committee will “actively take part” in the investigation.

“We call for the swift delivery of justice against all those who do harm and destroy the common good. We enjoin everyone to work together with us to protect the rights of every person and secure the safety of our community,” they said.

The Cebu Port Authority also issued a statement on the incident.

“We vehemently condemn this grave act of violence and we call on the authorities to conduct a swift and transparent investigation,” it said.

It also asked the public to refrain from posting unverified information about the lady lawyer.

The University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni Association Chapter also calls for a swift investigation.

“An ambush has no place in Metropolitan Cebu at a time when the transition to the new normal is imperative to enable economy recovery. Crimes such as this set back the confidence of the very people who can drive that recovery onwards,” their statement read.

Quinanola-Gonzales is an alumna of both UP Cebu high school and college as a mass communication graduate. She also used to work in a local daily newspaper in Cebu prior to being a lawyer.