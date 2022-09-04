MANILA - Two men were apprehended Saturday evening after they were caught dismantling a 10-meter telecommunication wire in Sampaloc, Manila, police said.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, happened along Miguelin St., Brgy. 475, Zone 47, with the worth of the stolen wires placed at P57,277.00.

One of the suspects climbed a ladder and used a metal saw to cut the wires, while the other acted as a lookout, according to police.

"May tumawag na concerned citizen sa barangay na sinasabi na may ongoing na naglalagari ng wire. Upon received verification of kagawad on duty, tinignan nila sa CCTV. Nakita nila yung dalawang suspect na nilalagari yung kable," P/Cpl. Aaron Torres of the Manila Police said.

According to the barangay, the suspects, aged 22 and 61, are local residents.

"Kilalang-kilala kasi siya ng mga kagawad namin kahit nakatalikod, naka -ide view, or what. Kitang-kita kasi talaga sila. May mga history na kasi mga 'yan sa mga ibang ginagawa kaya 'di na kami nagulat," Brgy. Chairman Jenny Ingalla said.

"Yung rason nung 22 years old is actually nasunugan sila 2 years ago. Iniwan siya ng Mama niya kaya sinabi niya, "Pangkain lang". Tapos yung isa naman, ang reason is para sa apo. Kaya ang sabi ko, kung ganyan ang reason niyo, may pagkakalagyan kayo," she added.

Ingalla said none of their residents have lost their internet connection because the wires are old and no longer working.

The concerned telecommunications service provider has filed charges against the suspects who are currently detained at the Sampaloc-Police Station 4 of the Manila Police.

RELATED NEWS